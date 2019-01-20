Suns' Richaun Holmes: Sprains foot, leaves Saturday
Holmes left Saturday's contest against the Hornets due to a sprained left foot, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Considering Holmes was ruled out in the fourth quarter of a blowout, it's hard to gauge exactly how serious the injury is. We may learn more following the contest. He should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.
