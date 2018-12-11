Holmes compiled 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 123-119 loss to the Clippers.

Holmes scored 19 points in Monday's loss, contributing across the board in another solid performance. Holmes has been a nice surprise for the Suns in what has been an otherwise terrible season. The playing time limits his ceiling but he has shown he can put up standard league value in only 20 minutes per night. The Suns just signed Eric Moreland who played much like Holmes and it remains to be seen whether this impacts the value of both Holmes and DeAndre Ayton.