Suns' Richaun Holmes: Unlikely to play Thursday
Coach Igor Kokoskov said Holmes (foot) is unlikely to play Thursday against the Trail Blazers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
It sounds like Holmes will miss a third straight game as he continues to nurse a foot injury. While he was able to put in a limited practice, the big man apparently isn't quite ready to return. With Deandre Ayton (ankle) also expected to miss Thursday's game, Dragan Bender should once again start and benefit the most.
