Holmes (foot) was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

There was a slim chance Holmes was going to be available Thursday, so the status updates comes as no surprise. He'll now join fellow center DeAndre Ayton (ankle) on the sideline for the third straight game, leaving Dragan Bender to start at center and Quincy Acy to operate as the backup yet again.