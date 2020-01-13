Suns' Ricky Rubio: Added to injury report

Rubio (personal) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

Rubio is apparently tending to a personal matter, leaving his status up in the air for Tuesday's game in Atlanta. His availability should clear up closer to tip-off. Across six games this month, Rubio is averaging 8.8 points, 9.2 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.3 minutes.