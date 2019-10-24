Suns' Ricky Rubio: All-around line in win

Rubio posted 11 points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and four steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's season-opening win over the Kings.

Rubio was everywhere Wednesday, providing complementing his trademark hard-nosed defense with a double-double. Although Rubio's unlikely to win any shooting awards, he provides enough value with his elite passing and defense to continue to be a solid fantasy asset in his ninth year in the league.