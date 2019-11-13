Suns' Ricky Rubio: Another double-double in loss
Rubio amassed 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists and four rebounds in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 loss to the Lakers.
Rubio put up his sixth double-double of the season Tuesday, matching Devin Booker with a team-high 21 points to go with 10 assists. Rubio is looking fantastic this season, much more like the player he was during his time with Minnesota. The Suns have been one of the more surprising teams despite losing Deandre Ayton (suspension) and much of their success is to do with the play of Rubio. He is putting up top-35 numbers and if you were able to grab him in the fifth or sixth round, you have to be thrilled with your investment.
