Suns' Ricky Rubio: Approaches quadruple-double

Robio racked up 22 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 assists, seven steals and six rebounds in 32 minutes during the Suns' 131-111 victory over the Jazz on Monday night.

Rubio technically wasn't in spitting distance of the elusive quadruple-double, but it makes for a cool headline. Rubio was a defensive savant Monday and, coupled with solid efficiency and distribution, successfully stole the show against his former team. He now has back-to-back double-doubles for the first time since mid-December.