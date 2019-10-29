Play

Suns' Ricky Rubio: Available Monday

Rubio (knee) has been cleared to play Monday against the Jazz, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Rubio was listed as probable due to a bruised left knee, and as expected, the Suns have given him the green light to take the court. He figures to start and shouldn't be on any type of minutes restriction.

