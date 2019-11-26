Suns' Ricky Rubio: Back at practice
Rubio (back) took the floor for practice Tuesday and intends to play Wednesday against Washington, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Rubio has missed three consecutive contests due to back spasms, but he's looking to make his return to game action Wednesday after making it through Tuesday's practice without issue. The team will likely wait to see how he feels during morning shootaround before providing another update, however.
