Suns' Ricky Rubio: Back-to-back double-doubles

Rubio had 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal during Phoenix's 124-108 loss against Miami on Thursday.

Rubio has four double-doubles this season and surprisingly, two of them have come thanks to 10 or more boards. He has at least six assists in every single game so far, while grabbing five or more rebounds in all but one start. That kind of versatility gives him a decent upside, especially in league that value scoring per categories. Rubio will aim to extend his solid run of form at home Sunday against the Nets.