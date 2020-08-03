Rubio racked up 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 117-115 win over the Mavericks.

Rubio led the Suns in assists while finishing second in both points and rebounds -- it was a complete effort from the Spanish veteran. The Suns might not be able to reach the postseason, but that shouldn't reduce Rubio's upside as a reliable fantasy threat on a nightly basis due to his knack to fill the stat sheet while scoring at a decent rate. He is averaging a career-best 13.2 points per game this season.