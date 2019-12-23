Play

Suns' Ricky Rubio: Considered questionable

Rubio (illness) is considered to be questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Rubio's at risk of missing a second-straight game due to an illness. Look for an update from the team in the runup to tipoff clarifying his official availability. If he's held out, Elie Okobo has a good chance of making a second-straight start.

