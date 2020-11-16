Rubio was traded to the Thunder on Monday as part of a deal that brings Chris Paul to Phoenix, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

On paper, it's a difficult break for Rubio, who played well for the Suns last season, averaging 13.0 points and 8.8 assists across 65 appearances. He'll land in a rebuilding situation in Oklahoma City, but it's possible the Thunder could look to re-route the veteran guard prior to the start of the season. Oklahoma City also acquired Kelly Oubre, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a 2022 first-round pick in the deal.