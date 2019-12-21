Play

Suns' Ricky Rubio: Deemed doubtful

The Suns have listed Rubio as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Nuggets due to an illness, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Barring a quick recovery, Rubio looks on track to miss his sixth game of the season. Tyler Johnson and Elie Okobo would presumably handle the majority of his minutes should he get officially ruled out. Confirmation on his status should come closer to tip-off.

