Suns' Ricky Rubio: Deemed questionable for Tuesday
Rubio is questionable for Tuesday's game against Dallas due to right ankle injury, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Rubio appears to have suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's matchup against the Grizzlies, putting his availability for Tuesday in question. The team should provide an update on the starting point guard's status following morning shootaround.
