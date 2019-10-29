Suns' Ricky Rubio: Delivers near triple-double in loss
Rubio posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds and eight assists over 28 minutes in Monday's 96-95 home loss to the Jazz.
Rubio's 10 boards led the Ayton-less Suns in rebounds. But maybe Rubio's largest contribution was his defensive effort that allowed only one point from Jazz point guard Mike Conley. This game was another slow paced Utah affair, and yet Rubio still supplied his standard multi-category stats. The Suns now travel for Wednesday night's road matchup versus Golden State.
