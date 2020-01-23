Suns' Ricky Rubio: Disappears in loss

Rubio had seven points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a steal in 23 minutes Wednesday night, as the Suns lost to the Pacers 112-87.

Phoenix finished the game with just 13 total assists. Rubio's three assists were his lowest distribution output since the middle of November. This performance symbolizes the risk associated with Rubio, as his scoring capability is not enough to maintain fantasy relevance. He is still averaging 9.4 assists per game and will look to bounce back on Thursday.