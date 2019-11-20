Suns' Ricky Rubio: Doesn't play second half Tuesday

Rubio (back) didn't play the second half of Tuesday's matchup against the Kings, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. He finished with one point (0-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 16 minutes.

Rubio was originally questionable for Tuesday's game due to back spasms, and the issue flared up during the contest. He should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans until further notice.