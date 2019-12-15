Suns' Ricky Rubio: Double-double in OT loss

Rubio scored a team-high 25 points (10-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 13 assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 121-119 overtime loss to the Spurs.

With Devin Booker (forearm) in street clothes, Rubio took on a bigger scoring load and hit for at least 20 points for the second straight game, while delivering double-digit assists for the fifth time in seven December contests. The 29-year-old is still shooting less than 40 percent from the floor on the year, so he may not repeat this performance any time soon, but Rubio is on pace for career highs in points and assists.