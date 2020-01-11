Suns' Ricky Rubio: Double-doubles in victory
Rubio scored 11 points (2-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), and tallied 10 assists, seven boards, three steals and one block in 35 minutes.
This was the first time in five straight games that Rubio actually reached the double-digit scoring mark. It's been the Devin Booker show in Phoenix recently, as Booker had scored at least 32 points in seven straight games prior to this one. While Rubio's scoring hasn't been there of late, his 13.3 points and 9.3 assists per game on the season are still career-highs. He's producing the best fantasy value that he's seen in three years.
