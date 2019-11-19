Suns' Ricky Rubio: Doubtful with back spasms
Rubio has been removed from the starting lineup and is now doubtful for Monday's game against Boston.
Rubio was initially slated to start at point guard, but he's been added to the injury report just before tipoff. Jevon Carter gets the nod in his place.
