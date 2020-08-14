Rubio scored seven points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding 12 assists, two rebounds and a steal in 21 minutes during Thursday's 126-102 win over the Mavericks.

It was his second-straight game with double-digit assists, but also the third time in the last four contests he failed to score more than seven points. Rubio's inconsistent offense has always limited his fantasy upside but he remains a strong distributor, averaging 12.9 points, 7.9 assists, 4.9 boards and 1.5 threes through eight games in the Orlando bubble.