Suns' Ricky Rubio: Drops 14 dimes in loss

Rubio posted 10 points (4-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 assists and two steals in Monday's 111-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Rubio's ninth double-double of the season was a tale of opposites in the close loss. He collected 14 assists, but endured a horrible night of shooting and coughed up the ball a season-high eight times. Rubio is almost entirely dependent on his assist totals to make an impact, so while he's a beast in roto formats, you have to expect a bit of variance from the point guard if you roster him elsewhere.