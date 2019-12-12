Suns' Ricky Rubio: Elite passing once again

Rubio had 22 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3PT, 7-7 FT), eight assists, one rebound and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 loss against the Grizzlies.

Rubio saw his double-double streak end at three games, but he has been one of the league's elite passers in recent weeks. He is averaging 11.6 assists per game over his last seven appearances, but he is doing that while scoring 13.6 points per night. Rubio will try to keep this run going Saturday against the Spurs.