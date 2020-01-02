Suns' Ricky Rubio: Exits Wednesday's contest

Rubio went to the locker room after suffering an apparent leg injury Wednesday against the Lakers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Rubio suffered the injury during the fourth quarter when he appeared to slip, and he subsequently limped off to the locker room. He had six points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 26 minutes before going down with the injury. The specifics of the issue remain unclear, but the 29-year-old seems unlikely to return with the game in its final minutes.