Suns' Ricky Rubio: Expected back Thursday
Rubio (personal) is expected to return to action Thursday against the Knicks, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Rubio missed Tuesday's game against the Hawks due to a personal matter, but he's not listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game. Expect the veteran to return to his usual spot in the starting lineup.
