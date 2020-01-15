Play

Suns' Ricky Rubio: Expected back Thursday

Rubio (personal) is expected to return to action Thursday against the Knicks, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Rubio missed Tuesday's game against the Hawks due to a personal matter, but he's not listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game. Expect the veteran to return to his usual spot in the starting lineup.

