Suns' Ricky Rubio: Expected to play Monday
Rubio (illness) is expected to play Monday against Denver, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Rubio's status won't be determined until later in the day although coach Monty Williams "feels good" about his chances. The veteran point guard, who missed Saturday's game against Houston, is averaging 13.6 points, 9.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 31.8 minutes through 23 appearances so far this season.
