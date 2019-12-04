Suns' Ricky Rubio: Expected to play Wednesday

Coach Monty Williams said after the Suns' morning shootaround that Rubio (hand) is on track to play Wednesday against the Magic, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Initially listed as questionable for the contest, Rubio will be bumped up to probable on the Suns' first injury report of Wednesday. A back issue had recently sidelined Rubio for a three-game spell, but he's returned to action in effective fashion over the Suns' past three contests, averaging 16.0 points, 8.7 assists, 1.7 triples, 1.3 steals and 1.0 rebound in 31.3 minutes over that stretch.