Suns' Ricky Rubio: Expects to play Wednesday

Rubio (back) is considered probable and plans to play Wednesday versus the Wizards, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Rubio has sat out the last three games due to back spasms, but it appears he'll be able to rejoin the lineup Wednesday. Tyler Johnson likely would receive another start should Rubio suffer a setback and be unable to play.

