Suns' Ricky Rubio: Flirts with triple-double
Rubio had nine points (1-7 FG, 0-1 3PT, 7-7 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and two steals during Phoenix's 107-108 loss at Denver on Friday.
Rubio came close to score a triple-double for the second straight game and while he can do a good job filling the stat sheet, he has been far from efficient so far -- he is shooting 26.3 percent from the field while averaging 4.5 turnovers per game. He has a 20-9 assist-to-turnover ratio thus far, and needs to do a better job taking care of the ball going forward. The Suns will play against the Clippers next Saturday.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.