Suns' Ricky Rubio: Flirts with triple-double

Rubio had nine points (1-7 FG, 0-1 3PT, 7-7 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and two steals during Phoenix's 107-108 loss at Denver on Friday.

Rubio came close to score a triple-double for the second straight game and while he can do a good job filling the stat sheet, he has been far from efficient so far -- he is shooting 26.3 percent from the field while averaging 4.5 turnovers per game. He has a 20-9 assist-to-turnover ratio thus far, and needs to do a better job taking care of the ball going forward. The Suns will play against the Clippers next Saturday.