Suns' Ricky Rubio: Game-time call Thursday
Coach Monty Williams said Rubio (back) will be a game-time decision Thursday against the Pelicans, Bob Young of The Athletic reports.
Rubio entered Thursday with a doubtful tag due to a back issue, but it sounds like he's going to test things out during warmups before a final decision is made regarding his status. Should Rubio prove unable to play, Jevon Carter would likely pick up another start in his place.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.