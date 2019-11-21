Suns' Ricky Rubio: Game-time call Thursday

Coach Monty Williams said Rubio (back) will be a game-time decision Thursday against the Pelicans, Bob Young of The Athletic reports.

Rubio entered Thursday with a doubtful tag due to a back issue, but it sounds like he's going to test things out during warmups before a final decision is made regarding his status. Should Rubio prove unable to play, Jevon Carter would likely pick up another start in his place.