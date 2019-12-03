Suns' Ricky Rubio: Game-time call vs. Orlando
Rubio is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a left hand injury, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
The details surrounding Rubio's hand issue are scarce to this point, but he seemingly picked up the injury during Monday's matchup in Charlotte. Ty Jerome and Elie Okobo would be in line for extended minutes if Rubio can't go.
