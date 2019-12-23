Play

Suns' Ricky Rubio: Gets green light Monday

Rubio (illness) will play in Monday's game against Denver, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

As anticipated, Rubio will give it a go against the Nuggets. The veteran point guard's having a strong season and is averaging a career-best 13.6 points, 9.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 31.8 minutes per game.

