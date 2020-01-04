Suns' Ricky Rubio: Good to go
Rubio (hip) will play Friday against New York, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
As expected, Rubio will be ready to roll Friday after being deemed probable due to a hip issue. He should start and take on his usual workload.
