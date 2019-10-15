Suns' Ricky Rubio: Hands out nine assists in loss
Rubio amassed just seven points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, and three steals in 25 minutes during Monday's 107-102 preseason loss to Denver.
Rubio returned to action after sitting the previous game, handing out nine assists to go with three steals. Rubio was an interesting addition to the young Suns' core but certainly finds himself in a nice spot for production. His time in Utah was far from positive meaning his ADP has fallen across all sites. He is going around the 60-70 mark in a lot of drafts, a position at which he is a decent chance to return value.
