Suns' Ricky Rubio: Just misses double-double Friday

Rubio scored 13 points (4-9 3Pt, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding nine assists, four steals and three rebounds in 28 minutes during Friday's 118-101 loss to the Raptors.

The steals tied his season high, and it's the second time in February that Rubio has come away with four pilfers. The veteran point guard is averaging 9.6 points, 7.6 assists, 3.1 boards and 1.6 steals through seven games on the month, numbers a little below his production on the season.