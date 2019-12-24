Suns' Ricky Rubio: Leads team in loss
Rubio finished with 21 points (9-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven boards, nine assists, and one steal in 34 minutes of a 113-111 loss to the Nuggets on Monday.
Rubio turned in another string outing, scoring more than 20 points for the fourth time in the last six contests he's played in and falling shy of a triple-double. Rubio was the Suns most effective option as they nearly pulled off the upset at home. He'll now have a few days off before facing the Warriors on Friday.
