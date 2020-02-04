Suns' Ricky Rubio: Logs 19 minutes versus Nets

Rubio had eight points (2-7 FG, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes during Monday's 119-97 loss to the Nets.

Rubio returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with a sore ankle but didn't see the floor for long in this one. He did amass four fouls, so perhaps that was part of why Rubio saw such a small load of minutes. Still, overall this showing doesn't exactly inspire confidence that he's fully healthy, and fantasy owners may want to keep tabs on Rubio's status heading into Wednesday's matchup versus the Pistons.