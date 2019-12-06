Suns' Ricky Rubio: Monster line in overtime victory

Rubio recorded 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 15 assists, six rebounds, four steals and one block in 42 minutes during Thursday's 139-132 overtime win against the Pelicans.

Rubio compiled season highs in assists and minutes while logging his seventh double-double through 16 appearances. Having totaled a career-best 25 double-doubles across 75 appearances in 2016-17, it's possible Rubio will surpass that here in 2019-20, as he's off to a strong start on a sizzling offensive squad. Moreover, this is also the third time he has swiped four steals this season, and the second time in the last three games.