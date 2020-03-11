Suns' Ricky Rubio: Nears double-double
Rubio posted 21 points (4-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 11-11 FT), nine assists and six rebounds in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 121-105 loss at Portland.
Rubio is on an absolute tear of late, and the Spaniard has dished out at least eight dimes in each of his last 11 games. He is averaging 10.3 assists to go along with 16.1 points during that stretch and continues to be an elite passing threat. Plus, the veteran point guard also has six double-doubles and one triple-double during that 11-game stretch.
