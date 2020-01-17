Suns' Ricky Rubio: Nears triple-double in blowout win

Rubio recorded 25 points (10-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 assists, eight rebounds, four steals and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 121-98 win over the Knicks.

Rubio fell two boards shy of a triple-double while matching season highs in scoring and steals. He has posted 14 double-doubles through 34 appearances this season, which puts him on pace to shatter his previous record of 25 double-doubles in 2016-17, his final year with the Timberwolves. Furthermore, Rubio is averaging career highs in points and assists and should likely be expected to continue producing at a high level and logging plenty of minutes with the Suns seriously competing for a playoff spot.