Suns' Ricky Rubio: Not expected to play
Rubio (personal) isn't expected to play Tuesday against Atlanta, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Rubio has been away from the team as he awaits the birth of his child. While the point guard is officially questionable on the injury report, coach Monty Williams noted Tuesday that he doesn't believe Rubio will be back in time for the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Williams is hopeful that Rubio will be ready to roll for Thursday's game in New York, however, per Rankin. Elie Okobo looks like the top candidate to enter the starting five Tuesday, assuming Rubio is out.
