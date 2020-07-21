Rubio (undisclosed) didn't make the trip to Orlando with the Suns' main traveling party July 7 and has yet to resume practicing with the team ahead of the season restart, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Along with Rubio, Aron Baynes hasn't been spotted at the Suns' practice sessions either, with head coach Monty Williams having thus far provided little explanation behind either player's absence, per Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com. With the Suns set to resume their season July 31 versus the Wizards, Rubio would likely need to return to practice within the next few days to have a legitimate shot at being ready to go for that game. Per Gina Mizell of ValleyTales.com, Williams had already said back on July 1 that he wants to play Rubio "less than his normal minute allotment" as a precaution during the season restart, and the point guard's ongoing absence makes a playing-time restriction even likelier.