Suns' Ricky Rubio: Notches double-double
Rubio supplied 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Raptors.
Rubio notched his 17th double-double of the season and fifth in his past six games. The recent stretch, during which he's averaged 16.0 points, 10.5 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game, has been among the 29-year-old's best of the season. He'll seek to continue his recent bout of good play Friday against Portland.
