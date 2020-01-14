Suns' Ricky Rubio: Officially out Tuesday
Rubio (personal) won't play Tuesday against the Hawks.
Rubio has been away from the team while awaiting the birth of his child. Elie Okobo is a strong candidate to enter the starting five Tuesday. Devin Booker and Kelly Oubre may also take on more ballhandling responsibilities.
