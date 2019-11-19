Play

Suns' Ricky Rubio: Officially questionable

Rubio (back) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against Sacramento, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Rubio failed to play Monday night after experiencing back spasms, and his availability for the second half of the back-to-back remains in question. The team should have an update on the point guard's availability closer to tip, likely after shootaround or pregame warmups.

More News
Our Latest Stories