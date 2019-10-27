Suns' Ricky Rubio: On track to play Monday
Rubio (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Jazz, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Rubio was held out of Saturday's matchup with the Clippers due to a left knee bruise, but it looks like the veteran point guard will be good to go after the one-game absence. Jevon Carter, who got the start in Rubio's absence Saturday, will head back to the bench should Rubio be ruled active.
