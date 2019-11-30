Suns' Ricky Rubio: One assist away from double-double
Rubio (back) had 21 points (6-12 FG, 4-6 3PT, 5-7 FT), nine assists and one rebound in 33 minutes during Friday's 120-113 defeat against the Mavericks.
Rubio has been dealing with injuries of late and while he has played back-to-back contests, he has missed four of Phoenix's last seven games while topping the 30-minute plateau just once. He didn't show signs of any injury in this game, however, and that should be a positive sign ahead of Monday's road matchup at Charlotte.
