Suns' Ricky Rubio: One assist shy of double-double

Rubio had 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-2 3PT), nine assists and four rebounds in 34 minutes during Sunday's 100-92 win over the Hornets.

Rubio is having a career year when it comes to dishing out assists, as he is averaging 9.3 per game this season and he has also recorded eight or more dimes in each of his last eight contests. The Spaniard should remain the team's main playmaking threat ahead of Tuesday's matchup at Atlanta.